



Baltimore County will resume yard waste collection and reopen residential drop-off centers, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday.

“We know these services are important to our residents, and we feel confident that we can safely resume them with appropriate social distancing measures in place,” Olszewski said. “I’m grateful to our trash haulers for their service, and I’m grateful to our residents for their patience and cooperation as we continue to navigate this unprecedented crisis.”

Starting Thursday, Baltimore County’s residential Drop-Off centers will reopen to the public, including:

Eastern Sanitary Landfill—6259 Days Cove Road, 21162

Central Acceptance Facility—201 West Warren Road, 21030

Western Acceptance Facility—3310 Transway Road, 21227

Residents will still have to follow all social distancing guidelines and must wear masks while onsite.

Yard waste materials can be collected from the Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their schedule, starting Wednesday. Collections are set to continue as late as December 20.

Collection schedules are available for download on the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s website and may also be requested by calling 410-887-2000. Schedules are also available on the County’s BaltCoGo app, for use on mobile phones.

The county reminds residents that trash collection should be their first priority, as the amount of garbage being collected has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says trash haulers collected nearly 23 percent more tons of trash than the same week in 2019. County Executive Olszewski has approved hazard pay of $75 per week for workers collecting trash during the pandemic.

Yard materials acceptable for collection include grass, leaves, vines, twigs, shrubbery trimmings, and branches and limbs.

The county also reminds residents to use lawn and leaf bags to set out their yard materials, not trash cans, and bags of yard materials set out for collection must not exceed 30 pounds.

Also, branches and limbs will be collected only if they are no larger than 3 inches in diameter, no longer than 3 feet, and tied in bundles not exceeding 30 pounds.