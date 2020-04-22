



As many Marylanders are now working from home, students across the state are now learning from home too.

WJZ spoke to one Havre De Grace family who said their kids’ teachers and school staff are going above and beyond.

The Havre De Grace Elementary School principal Facetimed with WJZ’s Rachel Cardin Wednesday and said 99% of the kids he has talked to want to come back to school. They miss their friends and their teachers, but in the meantime he is trying to interact with them in a fun and educational way.

“Dump your noodles in there.” The leader of the Havre De Grace little warriors is principal Ron Wooden. “Cheddar cheese, gotta have that cheddar cheese.”

In a video, Wooden is making his famous mac and cheese for a live Facebook audience.

“I let them know of course ahead of time so families could purchase the items and they joined me live as I was baking or cooking they actually were at home baking and cooking as well and they posted pictures,” he said.

Wooden and his staff have been using the school’s Facebook page for scavenger hunts, live dance parties, spirit weeks, and daily bedtime stories — all to stay connected.

“We have about 600 youngsters at HDGES and to not be with them everyday it hurts,” Wooden said.

One of those youngsters is fourth grader Charlotte Stratton, who recently Facetimed with her teacher Ms Higbee.

Charlotte says the school has done live dance parties, spirit weeks and the Principal held a cooking class! All online! Parents say the interactive learning is so helpful AND the kids are having fun @wjz pic.twitter.com/qzUr41IN1O — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) April 22, 2020

“And if i get stuck, my mom can help me or my mom can text my teacher,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte’s mom said the support is there for parents as well and it’s crucial right now.

“We’ve home schooled in the past and we’ve done public school, but this is crisis schooling and its completely different,” said Renee Stratton.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Wooden said he tells the students everyday that he misses them.

“If you have not heard this today let Mr Wooden be the first one to tell you that i love you,” he said.

Stratton said the endless support can really be felt by the community.

“Their customer service is their families, parents students and teachers and they are top notch they really are,” she said.

While the Havre De Grace Elementary School Facebook page is private for just the members of the school, Principal Wooden told me he plans to make some of their posts public, so everyone can enjoy learning together.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.