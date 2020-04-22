BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a dire shortage.
There is a local event producer using her skills to help fill some of that need.
This all started when Brina Furman put out a surveying asking people who would be interested in donating blood.
“People have sort of, their new normal, has been flipped upside down,” Furman said. “They want something that they can give back.”
“This is something that is relatively easy and they want to show up,” she added.
Furman then organized an event in Fells Point with a friend and the American Red Cross.
250 people attended the blood drive.
Furman is a cancer survivor and felt compelled to hold this blood drive.
Furman just added another blood drive. It is scheduled for Monday, May 4. You can get more information by emailing bmoreblooddrives@gmail.com.
