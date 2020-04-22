NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police arrested a man in Cecil County Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted a carjacking at a gas station and an armed robbery at a nearby store.

The suspect is identified as Jason Johnson. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and armed robbery, as well as one count of attempted armed carjacking.

Maryland State Police said they received a call shortly before 7 p.m. from a citizen who reported a man in the shipping center parking lot at 75 North East Plaza who appeared to be looking into vehicles.

The responding trooper began looking for the man and was told that an attempted robbery had occurred minutes before at the Walmart in the area.

A store employee reported a man came to her register, displayed a knife and said he was robbing the store.

The employee ran to another area of the store and the man left. The suspect description matched the description of the suspicious man seen in the parking lot.

Another trooper checked a nearby shopping area and located the man in the 2500 block of Pulaski Highway.

Troopers were later approached by a woman who said she saw a man armed with a knife who had attempted to carjack her at the gas station earlier in the evening.

She provided a similar description of the man troopers had in custody.

Troopers determined evidence indicated Johnson was involved in the attempted carjacking at the gas station and attempted armed robbery at the store.

After a review of the investigation with the state’s attorney’s office, charges were filed. No one was injured in either incident.