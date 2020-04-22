Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the groin in east Baltimore on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.