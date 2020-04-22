Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man suffered a graze wound to the back of the head in a shooting in west Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police responded to the 200 block of Calhoun Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a graze wound to the back of the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators learned that the victim may have been was shot while in the 2400 block of Franklin Street.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.