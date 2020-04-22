Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who recently died and who remains unidentified.
There is no foul play suspected in this case, according to police.
Police said the man was located on April 14, shortly after 7 a.m. outside of a car wash in the 9100 block of Piscataway Road. He died a short time later at a hospital.
Police also said he has several distinguishing tattoos on his arms, had an earring in his left ear and wore sweatpants with the words “Cooper Middle School” on them.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.