THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) – A Maryland State Police helicopter hoisted a victim who had fallen 30 feet in a remote area in the Catoctin Mountains on Wednesday afternoon.
Maryland State Police said they received a call at about 1:45 p.m. to assist with the extrication of the injured victim.
Rescue crews from Thurmont and the Frederick County Advanced Technical Rescue Team were able to make contact with the victim about 45 minutes after the 911 call.
Due to the injuries, terrain and the extended time for extrication by land, Frederick County requested a State Police helicopter for a hoist extraction.
A trooper/rescue technician assisted with lifesaving care, patient stabilization and securing the patient into the rescue device with the assistance of fire department personnel.
The trooper/rescue technician and victim were then hoisted up to the helicopter.
Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, it transported the patient to Shock Trauma for further treatment.