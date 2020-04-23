



American Cancer Society Relay For Life events across the U.S. have been cancelled or gone virtual through the end of June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually this time of year, dozens of Relays For Life take place at schools, parks and stadiums across Maryland.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the American Cancer Society will hold one large virtual nationwide Relay USA event to be live-streamed on Saturday, April 25, from 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

You can access the event at www.facebook.com/relayforlife and the American Cancer Society YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/AmerCancerSociety.

Tswana Sewell, Executive Director for the American Cancer Society in the Greater Maryland/DC area, released the following statement:

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we. Cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever before. Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that communities will stand together with us, even when we’re apart. Many local Relay Facebook pages will be streaming the live Relay USA event as well.”

In addition, Stevenson University’s Relay For Life, led by student volunteers, is persevering and live-streaming their own virtual community Relay For Life of Stevenson University on Saturday, April 25, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You can find out more about that event at www.Relayforlife.org/stevensonuniversitymd.

To learn about how to fundraise visit the Relay For Life Facebook page or American Cancer Society YouTube channel.

