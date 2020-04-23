WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP) — The famed Navy Blue Angels will fly over multiple U.S. cities to thank health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump said Wednesday.
Trump said that the Pentagon is planning a multicity tour by the U.S. military’s top flight demonstration teams to “champion national unity” amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, will fly over a number of cities. And he promised a July Fourth celebration for the public on the National Mall.
Attendance for the Independence Day festivities could be limited to around 25 percent of what was seen last year. The president also said he expects people to honor social distancing rules.
While the president did not provide a list of cities that will see flyovers, The Washington Post, citing senior officials, said both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore will see the planes fly.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.