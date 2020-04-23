



It’s safe to say we can use a laugh these days, and one comedian has created a video that will give any Baltimorean a chuckle.

David DeBoy’s “‘Baltimore Hon’ In Quarantine” music video has garnered more than 100,000 views on Facebook and YouTube combined.

DeBoy, the brains behind “Crabs For Christmas,” said he got bored in quarantine a few days ago and decided to get creative.

Among the lyrics:

“The governor’s on the TV and he’s closing all the bars “And we’re gonna have to leave because of that Coronavirus! “And we gotta leave now because we’re all being corn-teen! “So I went home, home, home, home to my Baltimore hon, Baltimore hon.”

DeBoy’s ‘Baltimore Hon’ is his wife Joellen. Luckily, she had the ‘hon’ wear on hand so she could be part of the fun.

As for the musicians and other players in the video, even though they’re also in quarantine — or is it corn-teen? — they still decided to get in on the fon after DeBoy reached out to them.

“I have a little experience writing funny songs about Baltimore, so I thought I’d try my hand on it,” DeBoy sais. “Luckily, I had an instrumental version of a song that I had written and put out on an album in 2011 called ‘I’m In Love, Love, Love With a Baltimore Hon’ and I changed the line to home, home, home, then tried to figure out how to make a video of it.”

DeBoy asked his friends to send him videos of them doing the things he sings about and they didn’t disappoint.

If DeBoy looks familiar, he has a large following thanks to his position as the master of ceremonies, judge and emcee each year at “Hon Fest” in Hampden.

Watch the full video below:

