CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There are now 18 cases of coronavirus tied to the Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, the state’s health department said Thursday.
Ten patients and eight staff members at the inpatient psychiatric hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told WJZ.
On Tuesday, officials said five patients and seven staff members had tested positive.
The 375-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital is owned by the state and treats both adults and adolescents.
