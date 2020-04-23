Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There are now 180 cases of COVID-19 within the Maryland correctional system, according to DPSCS data.
The first and only death within the system was an inmate, in his 60s with underlying medical conditions who had been hospitalized for weeks. Of the 45 inmates with coronavirus, five have recovered.
There are 127 officers who contracted COVID-19, of which 19 officers have recovered. There are eight staff members who had the virus and five have recovered.
Here is a complete breakdown of the cases in the correctional system:
- Jessup Correctional Institution: 49 cases
- 17 inmates
- 20 officers
- 1 inmate death
- Dorsey Run Correctional Facility: 23 cases
- 4 inmates
- 19 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution for Women: 33 cases
- 10 inmates
- 21 officers
- 2 contract employees (from previous data)
- Patuxent Institution: 24 cases
- 11 inmates
- 6 officers
- 5 contract employees (from previous data)
- Maryland Correctional Training Center: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 2 officers
- Maryland Correctional Institution- Jessup: 9 cases
- 0 inmates
- 8 officers
- 1 contract employee (from previous data)
- Maryland Reception, Diagnostics and Classification Center: 26 cases
- 1 inmate
- 25 officers
- Metropolitan Transition Center: 13 cases
- 0 inmates
- 12 officers
- 1 other staffer
- Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center: 6 cases
- 0 inmates
- 4 officers
- 2 other staffers
- Western Correctional Institution/North Branch Correctional Institution: 2 cases
- 0 inmates
- 0 officers
- 2 contract employee (from previous data)
- Roxbury Correctional Institution: 1 case
- 1 inmate
- 0 officers
- Baltimore Youth Detention Center: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
- Baltimore City Correctional Center: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
- Chesapeake Detention Center: 1 case
- 0 inmates
- 1 officer
