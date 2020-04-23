Family Celebrates World War II Veteran's Birthday With Drive-By ParadeThe family of a Maryland World War II veteran found the perfect way to celebrate his 99th birthday while also following social distancing guidelines.

'It's A Blessing': Baltimore's Arabbers Distribute Food To Residents In Need Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe Baltimore arabbers are helping local communities during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering food and information about how to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.

Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine DinnerEasy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.

Coronavirus Response: Baltimore Sets Up Relief Fund For Artists Hit Hard By COVID-19 PandemicMany of Baltimore's artists suddenly lost their sources of income last month as museums, concert halls and bars were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough StarterLooking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!

Coronavirus Latest: Hogan Declares Easter Bunny 'Essential Worker' In MarylandAt a press conference Friday afternoon, Hogan proclaimed the Easter Bunny an "essential worker."