ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Maryland Thursday with the state reporting 962 more COVID-19 cases in one day.
According to the state health department, there are now 15,737 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 680 people have died from the virus, along with 68 probable deaths reported. In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the state still has not reached its peak yet.
More than 64,000 have tested negative for the virus, and of the 3,477 ever hospitalized, 1,040 have been released from isolation.
Currently, 1,405 remain hospitalized of which 515 are in intensive care.
Hogan announced he would be revealing a plan to reopen Maryland Friday, but that things won’t fully reopen until the state sees a 14-day period in which the case numbers decrease. If anything, the state is preparing for a surge in patients at area hospitals. Hogan announced the reopening of Laurel Hospital Wednesday as well as the opening of a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center.
A breakdown of the cases (and asterisks means probably deaths:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|77
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,294
|(54)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,672
|(60)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,132
|(62)
|9*
|Calvert
|121
|(6)
|Caroline
|50
|Carroll
|355
|(34)
|Cecil
|140
|(5)
|Charles
|442
|(31)
|1*
|Dorchester
|31
|(2)
|Frederick
|690
|(30)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|280
|(2)
|6*
|Howard
|618
|(14)
|1*
|Kent
|64
|(1)
|Montgomery
|3,060
|(121)
|18*
|Prince George’s
|4,141
|(141)
|9*
|Queen Anne’s
|33
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|115
|(4)
|Somerset
|12
|Talbot
|25
|(1)
|Washington
|139
|(3)
|Wicomico
|203
|(3)
|Worcester
|39
|Data Not Available
|(101)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|152
|10-19
|369
|20-29
|1,708
|(3)
|30-39
|2,604
|(12)
|1*
|40-49
|2,786
|(15)
|2*
|50-59
|2,960
|(43)
|5*
|60-69
|2,269
|(93)
|8*
|70-79
|1,593
|(167)
|10*
|80+
|1,296
|(247)
|37*
|Age Data Not Available
|(100)
|5*
|Female:
|8,447
|(320)
|41*
|Male:
|7,290
|(360)
|27*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,800
|(289)
|21*
|Asian (NH)
|322
|(21)
|2*
|White (NH)
|3,662
|(258)
|39*
|Hispanic
|2,130
|(72)
|Other (NH)
|588
|(10)
|Data Not Available
|3,235
|(30)
|6*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.