



The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Maryland Thursday with the state reporting 962 more COVID-19 cases in one day.

According to the state health department, there are now 15,737 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 680 people have died from the virus, along with 68 probable deaths reported. In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the state still has not reached its peak yet.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 15,737 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 962 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 64,363

Number of deaths: 680

Number of probable deaths: 68

Released from isolation: 1,040https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 23, 2020

More than 64,000 have tested negative for the virus, and of the 3,477 ever hospitalized, 1,040 have been released from isolation.

Currently, 1,405 remain hospitalized of which 515 are in intensive care.

Hogan announced he would be revealing a plan to reopen Maryland Friday, but that things won’t fully reopen until the state sees a 14-day period in which the case numbers decrease. If anything, the state is preparing for a surge in patients at area hospitals. Hogan announced the reopening of Laurel Hospital Wednesday as well as the opening of a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center.

A breakdown of the cases (and asterisks means probably deaths:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 77 (3) Anne Arundel 1,294 (54) 7* Baltimore City 1,672 (60) 6* Baltimore County 2,132 (62) 9* Calvert 121 (6) Caroline 50 Carroll 355 (34) Cecil 140 (5) Charles 442 (31) 1* Dorchester 31 (2) Frederick 690 (30) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 280 (2) 6* Howard 618 (14) 1* Kent 64 (1) Montgomery 3,060 (121) 18* Prince George’s 4,141 (141) 9* Queen Anne’s 33 (2) St. Mary’s 115 (4) Somerset 12 Talbot 25 (1) Washington 139 (3) Wicomico 203 (3) Worcester 39 Data Not Available (101) 5*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 152 10-19 369 20-29 1,708 (3) 30-39 2,604 (12) 1* 40-49 2,786 (15) 2* 50-59 2,960 (43) 5* 60-69 2,269 (93) 8* 70-79 1,593 (167) 10* 80+ 1,296 (247) 37* Age Data Not Available (100) 5* Female: 8,447 (320) 41* Male: 7,290 (360) 27* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,800 (289) 21* Asian (NH) 322 (21) 2* White (NH) 3,662 (258) 39* Hispanic 2,130 (72) Other (NH) 588 (10) Data Not Available 3,235 (30) 6*

