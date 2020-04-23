Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 45,000 unemployment claims were filed in Maryland last week, according to state officials.
That number is down from the previous week, when more than 61,000 filed.
The governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted the new numbers Thursday morning.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 47,545 unemployment claims.
Highest claims were in Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, followed by Anne Arundel County and Baltimore city.
Here are Maryland’s unemployment claims by county/Baltimore City. https://t.co/HfsPkFQ9q2 pic.twitter.com/WWGlaCQSHz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2020
