More than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, over 600 deaths reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 45,000 unemployment claims were filed in Maryland last week, according to state officials.

That number is down from the previous week, when more than 61,000 filed.

The governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted the new numbers Thursday morning.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the 47,545 unemployment claims.

Highest claims were in Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, followed by Anne Arundel County and Baltimore city.

Unemployment Resources:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

 

