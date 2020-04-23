WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Three Maryland lawmakers announced Thursday nearly $90,000 in federal funding for the University of Maryland, College Park to conduct research related to the COVID-19 pandemic through the National Science Foundation.
This project will use data on individuals’ mobility and the spread of COVID-19 to help understand and respond to rapidly spreading pandemics.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Senator Ben Cardin issued the following statement in a news release:
“Gathering real-time data on the spread of COVID-19 is a critically important piece of our public health response,” said Senator Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee Health Subcommittee. “Maryland’s top-tier research institutions, including the University of Maryland College Park, have a big role to play in that work. I look forward to the advancements made through this project and will continue to fight for federal funding for public health research.”
The National Science Foundation supports research, innovation and discovery in an effort to provide economic growth in the U.S.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.