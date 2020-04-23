



Industries are getting creative when it comes to finding ways to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wineries and vineyards are no different.

As the buds begin to break on the vines at Boordy Vineyards, the rest of the facility sits quiet.

“On any given weekend, if it’s nice weather, we have 1,000 people here. Bluegrass music, wine tastings tours. So it’s a big change for us,” said Phineas Deford with the winery.

Now several weeks into the state-mandated shutdown, the vineyard has had to change the way it operates.

The tasting room is now filled with boxes, and packing tape as sales shift to online.

“What we generally see in terms of sales volume online in a year, we’re seeing in a matter of weeks,” he said.

Being a staple in the Maryland wine community for 75 years is coming in handy as they rely heavily on brand loyalty for retail sales.

“They’re not spending a lot of time in stores, so they’re going in and asking for what they know and fortunately for us, Boordy Wine is something they know,” Deford said.

To keep all of its full-time staff employed, the winery has gotten creative by training tasting room and sales staff on how to work the vineyard.

“Our staff is ready, they’re excited it’s a change for them. They know it’s not permanent so everyone’s really excited to get out there and start working,” Deford said.

So while their sales may be down, at Boordy Vineyards, they prefer to focus on the positives.

“To be able to have enough work to keep people employed, the fact that people are still looking for Boordy Wines, sales are not what they were but they’re still strong, all of that is just wonderful,” he said.

