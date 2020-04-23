BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department is warning the community after a feral cat tested positive for rabies in the Bel Air area.
According to the health department, they received confirmation Thursday from the Maryland Department of Health that a feral, tortoise-shell colored, domestic short hair cat found in the 2300 block of Creswell Road tested positive for rabies. The cat may have exposed other pets or people to rabies.
If you or your pets have had contact with a cat fitting this cat’s description between April 10, 2020, and April 20, 2020, please contact the Harford County Health Department for a rabies risk assessment by calling 410-612-1774.
NOTE: The cat pictured is not the cat with rabies. It’s a generic image for the story.