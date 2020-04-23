ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a joint letter urging the Trump administration to continue to keep telework policies in place for the federal workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than one-fifth of the nation’s federal workforce lives in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Gov. Hogan and Northam, and Mayor Bowser wrote:
“While of course any essential employee should continue to report to work, we know that a continued federal telework policy will help save lives by allowing more of our region’s 360,000 federal employees to work from home.
“This is a hard balancing act between ensuring the continuation of critical government functions and ensuring the safety and well-being of employees. But we know that the Trump administration can similarly make these appropriate judgements, and we hope the federal telework posture is reflective of our own local operating statuses.”
Gov. Hogan and Northam, and Mayor Bowser wrote the letter to Acting Director of U.S. Office of Personnel Management Michael Rigas.
Gov. Hogan said the National Capital Region leaders have collaborated and coordinated throughout the coronavirus pandemic in a number of areas.
“We encourage the Administration to help ensure the safety of the federal workforce and our residents as we work together to fight this pandemic,” Hogan, Northam and Bowser added. “Failure to do so could lead to a rise in cases and delay our ability to re-open the region.”