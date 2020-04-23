BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore can’t pour beer right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re finding other ways to give back to the community.
The brewery said that it is donating 500 loaves of their “Brewers Bread” every week to the Maryland Food Bank.
We can't pour beer right now, but we can bake bread. We’re saying thank you to the Baltimore community that has welcomed us and our Open Gate Brewery with open arms by donating 500 loaves of our Brewers Bread every week to the @MDFoodBank. pic.twitter.com/9S2WXdbsx0
— Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) April 22, 2020
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“We’re saying thank you to the Baltimore community that has welcomed our Open Gate Brewery with open arms by donating 500 loaves of our Brewers Bread every week to the Maryland Food Bank,” they tweeted.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.