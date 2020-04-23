Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Wednesday.
According to police, a 37-year-old man was walking in the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue when he was approached by three suspects, one of whom was armed. When the man tried to flee, he was allegedly shot in the hand.
When police arrived around 10:28 p.m., the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
There have been 170 non-fatal shootings to date this year.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.