ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County arrested a man who allegedly stole property from inside a car in Odenton.
Police responded to the area of Williamsburg Lane for a report of a car theft. The victim and witness told responding officers they watched the suspect remove a bag from their unsecured vehicle.
Officers found a suspect matching the description nearby.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Robert Harper, was arrested and taken to Western District.
Police did not release any additional information.
Anyone with an additional information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine.