



The Maryland Department of Human Services announced Thursday that its request to use USDA foods to operate a Disaster Household Distribution Program during the COVID-19 pandemic was approved.

The program is run through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) which works to feed hungry families more efficiently and safely in times of crisis.

In partnership with the Maryland Food Bank and Capital Area Food Bank, the Maryland Department of Human Services is distributing 1,000,000 lbs. of food throughout its existing network of food banks, food pantries and food programs, in an effort to reach those communities hit hardest by COVID-19.

Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla issued the following statement in a press release Thursday:

“Like the rest of the nation, Maryland has seen an unprecedented surge in unemployment insurance claims following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Now more than ever, people across Maryland need food assistance, and the ongoing leadership from Governor Hogan and his administration and the continued support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has proved critical to our Department’s efforts to serve vulnerable Marylanders during this especially difficult time.”

Eighteen of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions are currently eligible for the disaster household distribution emergency assistance.

Disaster food packages are prepared for a household of one-two members and include staples such as frozen meat, canned goods, fresh fruits and more.

For larger households, the Department of Human Services has approval to provide additional food packages based on household size.

