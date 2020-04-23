WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Thursday $422,690 in federal funding for Maryland Legal Aid to provide legal services to low-income Marylanders.
Funding comes from the CARES Act, which authorized $50 million nationwide to the Legal Services Corporation, an independent nonprofit established by Congress in 1974 to support civil legal aid services for low-income Marylanders.
MLA will use this new federal funding to help Marylanders navigate legal problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic – including job losses, senior scams, evictions and domestic violence.
The delegation said in a news release:
“The COVID-19 public health emergency has presented far-reaching and complex challenges for many Marylanders across the state, especially for individuals who have lost jobs as a result of the pandemic and those living in underserved communities that lack adequate legal services. We will continue to fight for robust federal resources to ensure that all Marylanders are protected under the law.”
The delegation has previously announced funding for Maryland through the CARES Act, including $1.6 million to create temporary disaster relief jobs, $45 million for child care centers, $45 million for the Governor’s emergency education relief fund, $170 million for Maryland’s institutions of higher education, and more.
