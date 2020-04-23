CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore than 14K cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, over 600 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — McDonald’s is offering a free “Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5 as a token of their appreciation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each meal will be available at no charge in the drive-thru or as carry-out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide starting on April 22.

The meal, which is available at breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches and drinks, a side of fries or a hashbrown and an appreciation note. It will be served in a Happy Meal box.

Frontline workers must have a work ID to qualify. There’s a limit of one per day per person.

Breakfast: a choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner: a choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

