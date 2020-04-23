Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will raise awareness and funds this week for The Salvation Army as part of the NFL’s virtual “Draft-A-Thon.”
The three-day virtual fundraiser will support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ravens fans across the country are encouraged to donate April 23 through April 25 by visiting nfl.com/relief to support The Salvation Army.
Since March 16, The Salvation Army has delivered a total of 2,409 food boxes and conducted 796 phone interviews for utility assistance and other social programs in the Baltimore area.
The Ravens also donated $100,000 to The Salvation Army feeding operation designed to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors across Maryland.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.