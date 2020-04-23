BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens held onto their 28th overall pick and selected linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6’1″ 227 lbs. linebacker played his college ball at Louisiana State University where he was known for his game-changing plays for the Tigers throughout his career.

In just three seasons, Queen racked up 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception. He also helped the Tigers win a national championship in 2019 in which he was named Defensive MVP.

Queen now has the opportunity to step in for the Ravens and fill their need at the linebacker position after Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes departed during the offseason as free agents.

The Louisiana native joins a stingy Baltimore defense that ranked third in the league in points allowed per-game last season. The team also added free agent defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe this offseason.

Queen is already receiving high praise from his teammates in Baltimore who took to social media shortly after the selection was made.

Campbell was one of those players. He said Queen is, “the next great line backer to come through the Ravens [organization].”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown also reacted to the news on Twitter. Brown called Queen “Ray Lewis Jr.”

“I can’t wait to get to Baltimore and get to working with you,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I know you come from LSU, and you know a thing or two about winning championships. That’s all were striving to do at the Ravens.”

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a virtual press conference Thursday night that he thinks this draft is “the start of something.”

“We’re excited to get Patrick Queen to Baltimore,” DeCosta said. “He’s a guy that really fits us. He’s an explosive player sideline to sideline. He is equally adept in coverage and also against the run. He’s a good blitzer, he’s a guy that plays like a Raven. I think he’s a great fit for Baltimore, and we’re really excited to have him.”

Head Coach John Harbaugh also echoed DeCosta’s praise of Queen.

“His best football is in front of him and he’s got some really good tape behind him,” Harbaugh said. “He plays fast, great blitzer like Eric [DeCosta] said.”

The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft will continue Friday at 7 p.m. As it stands now, the Ravens have two picks in each round.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your 2020 Ravens NFL Draft Coverage.