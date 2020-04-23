CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 16K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 600 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens star defensive end Calais Campbell congratulated quarterback Joe Burrow on being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and said he can’t wait to be “properly acquainted.”

Burrow, the former Louisiana State star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, went No. 1 overall to the Ravens AFC North Division rival — the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Hey, Joe Burrow, congrats on being the number 1 overall pick! Can’t wait for us to be properly acquainted,” Campbell tweeted shortly after the announcement.

The Ravens acquired Campbell over the offseason in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick which the team obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in the Hayden Hurt deal.

Campbell, a five-time Pro Bowler, has 88 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns over his 12-year career.

