LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a suspect they believe to be connected with a double fatal shooting Saturday in Landover.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Uhland Richardson, of the 6300 block of Dower Village Lane in Upper Marlboro.

Police say he’s accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Pearris Clark, of Rockville, and 26-year-old Eugene Deondre Jones of Oxon Hill.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Courtney Place for a report of a shooting on April 18.

When officers arrived, they found four victims outside in a parking lot. Each victim was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clark and Jones were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shootings stemmed from a dispute over an illegal drug transaction.

Richardson is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police immediately.