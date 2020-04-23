



As a thank you to first responders and frontline workers, many businesses are giving away free meals or discounted meals in the Baltimore area.

Some of the deals are just for hospital workers or first responders and some are for both. Read the deal’s details before going to the establishment.

This is the list we have so far, we’ll continue to add as we learn of more things:

&pizza is giving away a free pie to hospital workers. Hospital workers can show their ID is they pick-up to get their free pizza or they can text “#HERO” to 200-03 for a delivery code.

Chipotle is giving away free burritos to frontline workers. Just use the code “4HEROES’ in the app when ordering through Sunday, April 26.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen of their original glazed donuts every Monday to healthcare workers through National Nurses Week or May 6. Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, show us your employer badge and collect your doughnuts. This offer is available to those who care for the health of the people in our communities who provide a badge to verify their employment in the industry, including anyone who works at a hospital, as well as physicians, nurses, surgeons, psychologists, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists and their staff. Limit up to 5 dozen per healthcare worker due to varying production capabilities by location.

McDonald’s is giving away “Thank You Meals” to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You just need your ID to qualify.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken is also giving away get a free meal — a quarter chicken with chips, our signature dish. — to any healthcare workers when they visit a Nando’s restraint in uniform or present an ID. Offer must be redeemed by phone order and is not valid for delivery or online ordering. Limited to one meal per day while supplies last through May 3, 2020.

Slice New York Style Pizza is giving away fresh dough pizza making kits to first responders and health care workers. Each kit comes with instructions and fresh dough, shredded mozzarella, sliced pepperoni and their famous homemade pizza sauce. Just visit SliceNewYorkPizza.com and hit the link ‘Kits for The Courageous’. They have locations in White Marsh and Towson.

Starbucks extended its free coffee giveaway through May 31. Any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge through May 31.