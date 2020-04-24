CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a home in Crofton Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The fire broke out just before 2:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Crofton Parkway. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor and attic of the home, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release.
It took firefighters around 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
One Anne Arundel County firefighter suffered minor burns to his leg, the department said, while another county firefighter suffered minor burns to his neck.
A firefighter from the Prince George’s County Fire Department suffered minor burns to his hand.
All three were taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., and have since been released, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One person who lived at the home was displaced.