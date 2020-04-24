Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a woman Wednesday in Dundalk who they say punched her boyfriend and threatened him with knives.
Police responded to an apartment in the 2000 block of Paulette Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they heard screaming and entered the apartment. They saw the suspect holding a knife in each hand going toward the her boyfriend.
The officers ordered her to drop the weapons and she was arrested without incident.
Jessica Brooke Mentzell, 29, also of the 2000 block of Paulette Road, was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault.
She is beingheld at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.