BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The entrance to the northbound JFK or I-83 is closed at President and Gay streets due to flooding.
Traffic is being detoured onto the Fallsway to Madison Street.
Please use an alternate routes.
— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) April 24, 2020