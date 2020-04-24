CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 16K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 600 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The entrance to the northbound JFK or I-83 is closed at President and Gay streets due to flooding.

Traffic is being detoured onto the Fallsway to Madison Street.

Please use an alternate routes.

