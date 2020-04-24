Comments
BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old Pasadena man is charged in the armed robbery of a Brooklyn Subway restaurant Thursday morning.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, Brian Lee Beemer was allegedly armed with a box cutter when he entered a Subway in the 5600 block of Ritchie Highway around 11:30 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee. The cashier complied and the suspect fled.
Police say a responding officer saw the suspect a short distance from the restaurant. He was identified as Beemer and arrested.
Authorities say Beemer was also suspected in the robbery of a Dollar General on Ritchie Highway on Tuesday, April 21.
Police charged him with both robberies. He was also charged with theft, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.