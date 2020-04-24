MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are missing out on time with family, friends and some special events, like birthday parties and weddings.
One Baltimore County boy, however, had a birthday to remember.
J.J. Schneehagen, of Middle River, is a big football fan and is getting ready to turn seven this weekend. We know that as a kid, your birthday is one of those days you wait for all year.
He loves the Ravens and the Seahawks.
He had his first two parties canceled because of the pandemic and social distancing, so his mom and dad decided to do something special.
They turned their backyard into a football field for J.J. lined with yards, end zones and goal posts. J.J.’s reaction was priceless.
Seeing the field for the first time with his brother, his dad Jonathon said he just wanted to make this birthday one to remember.
