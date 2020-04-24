



Officials announced Friday that residents of the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center will be moved into a hotel to protect them and other guests from the possible spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made after one nurse and four residents in the city-owned, Catholic Charities-operated facility’s convalescent dorm tested positive for the virus, officials said.

All convalescent dorm residents were moved to other facilities for appropriate care after the positive tests were returned.

Other residents will move into their own rooms at an area Holiday Inn Express. Residents who cannot be accommodated at the hotel will be placed in other appropriate lodging, officials said.

All residents will be tested for COVID-19. Those who develop symptoms will be referred to the Healthcare for the Homeless triage line, and a plan will be developed for the individual.

Negative-tested, asymptomatic individuals who are employed and considered essential will be allowed to continue to work.

Catholic Charities said Weinberg Housing and Resource Center employees will staff the hotel and that meals will be provided by a third-party vendor per city contract.

After the residents are moved out, the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center will be thoroughly cleaned, officials said.

Homeless advocates are calling for more resources to protect the vulnerable amid the pandemic.

