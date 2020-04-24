TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two new coronavirus testing sites will open in Baltimore County next week.

Just last week, the county opened a testing site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

The Baltimore County Department of Health announced it will operate a walk-in clinic at the Liberty Family Resource Center on Mondays, and in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the county will operate a testing site at the Owings Mills Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“As we continue responding to this pandemic, additional testing capacity is critical to keeping County residents safe and a necessary condition for opening back up,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “These two new sites give us the capacity to, as they become available, perform significantly more tests in the areas of the County that have been hardest hit by the virus.”

Beginning on April 27, county residents can be tested here:

Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Drive | Randallstown, MD 21133

Mondays by appointment only – Approximately 20 appointments per day

Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP), 11510 Cronridge Drive | Owings Mills, MD 21117

Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only – Approximately 75 appointments per day

Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, 2200 York Road | Timonium, MD 21093

Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only – Approximately 75 appointments per day

“Testing continues to be key in containing the spread of the virus,” said County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “Staging test clinics in communities that report a high number of confirmed cases will help us identify people who need to quarantine to protect against infecting others.”

Patients must first get authorization from a healthcare provider to be tested. Once authorization is obtained, the person to be tested must schedule an appointment using the state-designated Chesapeake Regional Information System (CRISP).

Tested individuals will receive post-test instructions at the clinic and most test results will be available within two days. Persons arriving at any of these sites without an order from a healthcare provider and a pre-scheduled appointment will not be tested.

People coming for testing are asked to adhere to recommendations and safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings, observing social distancing, and following post-test instructions received at the sites.

For questions and additional information, call the Baltimore County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-887-3816.