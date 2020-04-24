



Gov. Larry Hogan is hoping to lift the stay at home orders sometime in May as long as the coronavirus numbers or hospitalizations and cases begin a downward trend.

“As I discussed on Wednesday. We have made considerable progress on all four of the building blocks which needed to be firmly in place before we could consider lifting restrictions,” Hogan said. “First, we have exponentially expanded our testing capability. Second, we are exceeding our goals to increase hospital surge capacity. Third, we are making progress and increasing the supply of PCP. And fourth, we have quadrupled our capability to do contact tracing by building a robust force of 1000 contact tracers and launching a state of the art contact tracing platform called COVID link.”

“To begin our reopening and recovery, just as soon as we reach the necessary trends in the critical metrics. I’m optimistic that if Marylanders continue. Staying home and continue practicing physical distancing, a little while longer,” Hogan added. “That our numbers could continue to plateau. And I’m hopeful that we could then be able to begin our recovery in early May.”

Stage one would be lifting the stay at home order and it would include reopening of many of our small businesses.

“We would be able to restart many of our lower risk community activities and quality of life improvements changes that could occur during our first stage would include the reopening of certain businesses and retail shops, the reopening of golf courses and recreational boating and fishing, tennis, outdoor religious activities, along with outdoor fitness and gym classes, and the resumption of elective outpatient surgeries and procedures in certain counties with lower cases concentration of cases, local governments could also have additional flexibility to open things including local parks and playgrounds, municipal recreation centers and libraries,” he added.

But those businesses would have to follow appropriate safety protocols. Hogan said these decisions would be based on the ability to continue physical distancing and to continue to limit person-to-person contact.

If stage one activities resume successfully without a spike in deaths, a sustained spike in ICU cases and no significant outbreaks through community transmission, the state can move onto stage two.

People will still need to wear masks or face coverings in public and would have to practice social distancing, officials said.

Stage two would entail “a larger number of businesses would open, nonessential workers who cannot telework could return to work, and other public activities would be able to come back online. Indoor religious gatherings could resume with perhaps a limited capacity and physical distinct distancing measures.”

At this time, we could return to a more normal structure, Hogan said, adding expanding public transit schedules and the opening of restaurants and potentially bars would come with significant safety restrictions.

The third and final stage would be reinstituting higher risk, activities, such as larger social gatherings, events, religious gatherings and activities at entertainment venues, and a further lessening of restrictions at hospitals, and eventually nursing homes.

The keys to reopening will involve expanding testing, more access to personal protective gear, extensive tracing of contacts of those who are positive, and expanding hospital beds, which have already been done across the state.

But the numbers have to go down first, and Maryland reported 962 more coronavirus cases and 49 more deaths Thursday. Although the number of people hospitalized in acute and ICU beds combined dropped by 27 patients to 1405 Thursday compared to Wednesday, Hogan has repeatedly said Maryland needs to see 14 days of declines.

Hogan heads the National Governors Association, which also put out its own extensive “Roadmap to Recovery” this week.

