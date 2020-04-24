ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday his plan to reopen Maryland, hoping to lift the stay at home order in May. But what does that mean for schools?
In the governor’s Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery Plan, he said he will continue to consult with State Superintendent Karen Salmon and local superintendents to determine when it is safe to reopen educational and childcare facilities.
“The Roadmap states that the governor will continue consulting with the State Superintendent, as well as local superintendents, to evaluate the safe use of education/child care facilities. Wouldn’t think about it as part of any particular stage,” Mike Ricci, Gov. Hogan’s spokesperson, said.
Maryland schools have been closed since March 13 and will remain closed through at least May 15. Officials said they would continue to evaluate the moving situation before making an ultimate decision about schools closing.
Childcare facilities had to close Friday, March 26, except those serving essential personnel.
