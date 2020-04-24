ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 16,600 cases of coronavirus and more than 700 deaths were reported in Maryland Friday morning. according to new numbers released by officials. The state added 879 cases since Thursday.
According to the state health department, there are now 16,616 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 723 people have died from the virus, along with 75 probable deaths reported.
More than 68,000 have tested negative and of the 3,618 hospitalized, 1,108 were released from hospitalization.
Of the 1,425 patients still in the hospital, 547 are still in the ICU.
Hogan said decreasing the number of hospitalizations it key to learning when the state might be ready to reopen. He’s releasing his Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan Friday at 3 p.m.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 16,616 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 879 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 68,100
Number of deaths: 723
Number of probable deaths: 75
Released from isolation: 1,108https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 24, 2020
The highest concentration of cases is in zip code 20783 which is the Adelphi area of Prince George’s County just west of University of Maryland in College Park. Prince George’s County continues to lead with the number of total cases at 4,403 and deaths at 147. The 21215 zip code in Baltimore has now moved to second.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10):
20902, 244 cases, Montgomery
20784, 231 cases, Prince George's
20785, 212 cases, Prince George's
21703, 201 cases, Frederick
20744, 200 cases, Prince George's
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 24, 2020
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
A breakdown of the data.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|90
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,373
|(56)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,728
|(65)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,234
|(65)
|9*
|Calvert
|125
|(6)
|Caroline
|55
|Carroll
|372
|(34)
|Cecil
|144
|(5)
|Charles
|459
|(33)
|1*
|Dorchester
|32
|(2)
|Frederick
|765
|(35)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|289
|(3)
|6*
|Howard
|642
|(14)
|1*
|Kent
|67
|(2)
|Montgomery
|3,227
|(135)
|19*
|Prince George’s
|4,403
|(147)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|43
|(3)
|St. Mary’s
|119
|(6)
|Somerset
|13
|Talbot
|23
|(1)
|Washington
|143
|(3)
|Wicomico
|222
|(3)
|Worcester
|44
|Data Not Available
|(102)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|164
|10-19
|395
|20-29
|1,833
|(3)
|30-39
|2,757
|(13)
|1*
|40-49
|2,931
|(17)
|2*
|50-59
|3,094
|(46)
|5*
|60-69
|2,383
|(102)
|8*
|70-79
|1,680
|(174)
|11*
|80+
|1,379
|(267)
|39*
|Age Data Not Available
|(101)
|9*
|Female:
|8,874
|(350)
|45*
|Male:
|7,742
|(373)
|30*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|6,046
|(289)
|22*
|Asian (NH)
|339
|(25)
|2*
|White (NH)
|3,830
|(275)
|42*
|Hispanic
|2,373
|(40)
|Other (NH)
|616
|(17)
|Data Not Available
|3,412
|(77)
|9*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
There are NOT now 16,616 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is the total of everyone in the state who has ever been diagnosed. Of that total, 6,185 were diagnosed more than 2 weeks ago. Therefore, if we are counting CASES NOW In MARYLAND instead of everyone who was ever diagnosed at any time, the more accurate figure would be closer to 10,431. That is the difference between today’s count and the count 15 days earlier.