ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The new one-stop Maryland unemployment that launched Friday is already reporting issues.
“Despite rigorous testing of our new BEACON One-Stop application, the vendor we partnered with is experiencing temporary issues with the system due to the volume of claimants accessing the site simultaneously,” the Division of Unemployment Insurance website says. “The outside vendor is working hard to resolve the issues. Please check our website later this morning for updates.”
The new website is supposed to make it easier for people to apply for unemployment insurance in the state. For weeks, newly jobless Marylanders have reported issues with filing for unemployment insurance as the state said it was overwhelmed by the number of applicants.
More Than 45K Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Last Week; New Filing System Launches Friday
The site will allow anyone who’s eligible for benefits, including CARES Act benefits and those previously required to file by phone, to file online. It would also allow the self-employed to file for unemployment.
More than 45,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment last week, according to stats reported Thursday.
To directly access the new BEACON One-Stop, visit https://beacon.labor.maryland.gov/claimant/
