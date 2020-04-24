CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Mental health, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All of us are concerned about our physical health during the coronavirus pandemic, but we should be just as concerned about our mental health.

Working from home, home schooling, social distancing… all real challenges for most of us, and they are coming at a cost to our mental health.

WJZ spoke to a local psychology professor Friday who said coming up with a routine each day can really be beneficial during times like these.

“Sleep, exercise, those kinds of things can really help us to stay healthy,” Dr. Andrea Chronis-Tuscano said.

For parents home schooling children while also working from home, Dr. Chronis-Tuscano recommends the need to set reasonable expectations.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

