CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With Maryland’s casinos shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state estimates it will lose $250 million in revenue.

Officials said Friday the impact from COVID-19 means the state could see $250 million less than it projected for Fiscal Year 2020.

The projections assume casinos will remain closed through June 30.

Of the $250 million loss, $200 million could come from casinos while $50 million could come from the lottery.

“Maryland Lottery and Gaming is working with the state’s casinos to develop detailed plans to reopen the casinos, but no timeline has been set. The agency is focused, first and foremost, on the safety of patrons and employees,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered casinos to close in mid-March. In the second half of March alone, casino revenue dropped 57 percent compared to the year prior.

