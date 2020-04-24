ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The new one-stop Maryland unemployment that launched Friday has been fixed after reporting multiple issues earlier in the day, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Hogan said the site was down for around an hour Friday morning after launching at 7 a.m.
The governor added around 35,000 Marylanders have logged on to the site since it launched and 15,000 new claims were filed.
Despite that, Hogan said he was “very frustrated” the vendor that the state worked with to create the site wasn’t prepared for the volume of users who tried to log on.
“We’ve expressed that frustration to this outside vendor that developed the website,” Hogan said. “They put — I think — 100 people on it this morning to try to get it fixed. They did get it back up online; I think there are a couple of glitches still throughout the day, but it’s performing much better, and we’re going to hold their feet to the fire to make sure they get all the glitches worked out.”
The new website is designed to make it easier for people to apply for unemployment insurance in the state. For weeks, newly jobless Marylanders have reported issues with filing for unemployment insurance as the state said it was overwhelmed by the number of applicants.
The site now allows anyone who’s eligible for benefits, including CARES Act benefits and those previously required to file by phone, to file online. It also allows the self-employed to file for unemployment.
Hogan said before the site launched, they had 40,000 calls backing up into their call center.
Earlier in the day, Marylanders trying to access the Division of Unemployment Insurance’s were greeted with the following message:
“Despite rigorous testing of our new BEACON One-Stop application, the vendor we partnered with is experiencing temporary issues with the system due to the volume of claimants accessing the site simultaneously. The outside vendor is working hard to resolve the issues. Please check our website later this morning for updates.”
More Than 45K Unemployment Claims Filed In Maryland Last Week; New Filing System Launches Friday
More than 45,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment last week, according to statistics reported Thursday.
To directly access the new BEACON One-Stop, visit https://beacon.labor.maryland.gov/claimant/
UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: Maryland To Launch New ‘One-Stop’ Unemployment Benefits Website On April 24
- How To File For Unemployment In Maryland
- Here’s A New Email To Get Your Unemployment Questions Answered In Maryland
- Coronavirus Pandemic Leave You Unemployed? Here’s How Marylanders Can Get Help
- Pratt Library Offering Online Job Search Help, Tutoring While Buildings Remain Closed
- While Some Businesses Are Closing, Others Need More Workers
- Amazon, Walmart Among Companies Hiring Temporary Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Looking For A Job? Here Are Some Baltimore Businesses Hiring Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
This new site is trash. I have been trying since 7 AM to file. Nothing but crash after crash. I was two steps away from finishing and it crashed again. I can’t believe they launched this bootleg unemployment portal. Complete garbage. I hope they didn’t use my tax dollars to pay for this mess. SMH
I agree.
The other issue us that if you are self employed you can’t get past the job page. The designer of this application did not think to ask if self employed and to enter your business information. FAIL
I agree with the above comments. I have been trying to get on the site since 7am with nothing but crashes. It’s been over a month since my initial claim which was approved but never received the debit card. I’ve called the helpline over 2000 times the past few weeks and never got anyone on the phone just an automated answer telling you to call back. I was able to email Tiffany Robinson the secretary of the DOL because her email is public, but she always had another person respond. This is as well as numerous emails to the help addresses on the website. It has now been over a week since they have given my claim information to customer service for an update, with no actual update. I’m at an absolute loss.
If 400 employees used to process 4,000 claims a week and now we have 40,000 new claims a week, how is 200 green employees going to offset that growth? People clearly need jobs, spend the money and hire new employees even if they are just temporary for the pandemic.