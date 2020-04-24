Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Foods is hiring another 3,000 workers to keep up with demand.
The positions are for its fulfillment centers and drivers for Giant Direct, the store’s online pickup and delivery service.
Once that happens, Giant will be adding pickup and delivery time slots.
