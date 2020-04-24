



Love is patient, love is kind and love is pushing through this pandemic.

One Maryland couple is using their love for one another — and technology — to zoom forward with their home-style wedding.

In a perfect world, Greg Macur and Rachel Kruzan would be soaking in the sights at the Colosseum or savoring gelato on their honeymoon in Italy.

“Obviously it was a dream vacation for us, to be able to go there and see the beautiful countryside and see everything Italy has to offer,” Macur said. “But a trip, a honeymoon is really trivial.”

It’s trivial compared to the trying times this global pandemic has wrapped around the world, one Kruzan sees firsthand as an internal physician.

“Everyone is seeing a lot of grief and loss and suffering which has been quite difficult for so many people,” she said.

Despite bidding “ciao” to afternoons floating down canals in Venice, the couple humbly welcomes their new reality.

“That was part of our decision as well. To host our wedding virtually, cause we wanted to share our love and commitment and contribute to that hope a little bit too,” Kruzan said.

Saturday, for better or worse, in times of sickness and health, they’ll have the living room ceremony of their dreams.

“We really wanted to be able to see our family and our friends and our loved ones,” Macur said. “So luckily with the explosion of Zoom and all the other video conferencing apps, it’s been awesome. So we’re able to bring everyone together.”

Everyone also includes their dog Nellie.

“I prefer to call her the best dog, but you call her the dog of honor right?”

Thanks to a local florist, seamstress, supportive loved ones and technology, their forever after is zooming forward.

“The material things you have you don’t necessarily always need them,” Macur joked.

And while so much has changed due to COVID-19, their love remains constant.

“A wedding doesn’t really define us, our relationship does,” he said.

