BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog that was shot in the face in Baltimore earlier this week is “fighting for his life,” BARCS said.
According to BARCS, animal control found the dog lying on a porch covered in blood in the city’s West Forest Park neighborhood Monday morning.
The dog, later named Fred, was taken to BARCS and immediately transferred to an emergency room, the organization said. X-rays showed Fred had been shot just to the right of his nose. The wound was fresh, leading officials to conclude Fred was shot Sunday night or Monday morning.
BARCS was able to find Fred’s owner thanks to his microchip. She told the organization she had been searching for him since the day before.
Fred’s owner is covering some of the costs of his emergency vet bills but isn’t able to cover all of the costs, leading BARCS to raise money through its Franky Fund.
To learn more about how to donate, click here.
Anyone who knows who shot Fred should call 311.