BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several groups are giving away free groceries and food this weekend to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baltimore County will distribute food on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday beginning at 11 a.m:
- Arbutus Community Center: 865 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227
- Bear Creek Elementary School: 1607 Melbourne Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Cockeysville PAL Center: 9836 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030
- Colgate Elementary School: 401 51st Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21224
- Dundalk PAL Center: 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Eastern Regional Park: 11723 Eastern Avenue, Middle River, Maryland 21220
- Edgemere Elementary School: 7201 North Point Road, Edgemere, Maryland 21219
- Edmonson Heights Elementary School: 1600 Langford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207
- Fullerton Elementary School: 4400 Fullerton Avenue, Nottingham, Maryland 21236
- Grange Elementary School: 2000 Church Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Halethorpe Elementary School: 4300 Maple Avenue, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227
- Hereford Senior Center: 510 Monkton Road, Monkton, Maryland 21111
- Hillcrest Elementary School: 1500 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Hillendale PAL Center: 1111 Halstead Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234
- Lansdowne Elementary School: 2301 Alma Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21227
- Mars Estates PAL Center: 1498 East Homberg Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221
- Martin Boulevard Elementary School: 210 Riverton Road, Middle River, Maryland 21220
- Parkville Middle School: 8711 Avondale Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234
- Perry Hall Elementary School: 9021 Belair Road, Nottingham, Maryland 21236
- Randallstown Elementary School: 9013 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133
- Reisterstown Senior Center: 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136
- Rogers Forge Elementary School: 250 Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21212
- Scotts Branch PAL Center: 3651 Rolling Road, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244
- Shady Spring PAL Center: 8876 Goldenwood Road, Rosedale, Maryland 21237
- Warren Elementary School: 900 Bosley Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030
- West Town Elementary School: 401 Harlem Lane, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Western Tech High School: 100 Kenwood Avenue, Catonsville, Maryland 21228
- Winfield PAL Center: 8304 Carlson Lane, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244
- Woodbridge Elementary School: 1410 Pleasant Valley Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21228
- Woodmoor PAL Center: 7111 Croydon Road, Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207
Carroll County
- Immanuel Lutheran Church: 3184 Church Street, Manchester
- Bags of food will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays
- Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church: 6750 Woodbine Road, Woodbine
- Drive-through service available on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Reisterstown United Methodist Church: 246 Main Street, Reisterstown
- Food pantry open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for Finksburg residents.
Harford County
- Prince of Peace Sharing Table: 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood
- Take-home meals and groceries available on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church: 1450 Abingdon Road
- One bag of groceries available on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon\
- Trinity Lutheran Church: 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa
- Food closet available on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon
- Wilson Ministries: 1024 Main Street, Darlington
- People can pick up one bag of groceries at the Twice Blessed Thrift Shop on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (except the third Saturday of the month)
Hilltop Elementary School: There are free produce boxes are available at the school for Anne Arundel County public school students Saturday. Details here.
Howard County Food Bank is open Tuesdays – Thursdays 1 – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon at 9385 Gerwig Lane in Columbia. The Food Bank is providing pre-packaged bags of food to clients and new clients should bring identification and proof of Howard County residency for their first visit.
Hotel Revival will again be distributing free produce and meals Saturday in Baltimore. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Hotel Revival will be giving away free produce donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest as well as lunches of fish and chips provided by the hotel’s restaurant Topside. It’s all on a first-come, first-serve basis.
World Central Kitchen and Chef José Andrés will distribute meals each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lot H of the Camden Yards sports complex.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- LIST: Here’s Where You Can Get Food Assistance In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.