BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens first round pick Patrick Queen is ready to start his career in Baltimore.
The 20-year-old linebacker shared a message with fans on Twitter after the announcement was made that he had been drafted.
Newest Raven @Patrickqueen_ checking in with a message for the #RavensFlock‼️ pic.twitter.com/dAktvd9ktV
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2020
“Hey, what’s up Ravens flock? It’s Patrick Queen, linebacker from LSU, just got drafted to y’all. I’m very excited to get it kicked off. I look to bring a lot of excitement, a lot of passion, a lot of determination and a lot of wins,” he said.
Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
The Ravens held onto their 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and selected Queen.
The 6’1″ 227 lbs. linebacker played his college ball at Louisiana State University where he was known for his game-changing plays for the Tigers throughout his career.
In just three seasons, Queen registered 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception. He also helped the Tigers win a national championship in 2019 in which he was named Defensive MVP.
General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Queen’s new teammates expressed their excitement in the pick.
The 2020 NFL Draft continues through Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.
Continue to stay with WJZ for your coverage.