BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The five-foot-ten, 209-pound running back played college football at Ohio State University.
In a press call Friday night, Dobbins said he’s glad to join the Ravens and play with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Ravens 2nd pick RB J.K. Dobbins of Ohio St properly geared up in conference call says he didn’t know he’d get a call from Baltimore but says “I hope I can help the rushing kings stay on top.” Ravens set all-time NFL rushing record in 2019 #NFLDraft2020 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/auBQbxVyre
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 25, 2020
“I was definitely surprised,” he said, adding it was a blessing to be on the team.
Dobbins also called the team’s offense last season “explosive” and said it was exciting to watch them.
Welcome to Baltimore, @Jkdobbins22 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/3uAfGt1ACG
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020
In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in Ohio State’s history to break the 2,000-yard mark.
The Ravens traded the 60th pick to the New England Patriots who drafted Josh Uche from Michigan. The Ravens traded picks 60 and 129 for picks 71 and 98.
The #Ravens traded their 2nd pick in the 2nd round to the #Patriots. The #Ravens traded picks 60 and 129 for picks 71 and 98. #NFLDraft2020 #WJZ
— Mitch Friedmann (@mafriedtv) April 25, 2020
He joins linebacker Patrick Queen on the roster. The Ravens drafted Queen in the first round of the draft Thursday.
MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:
- Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
- Ravens First Round Pick Patrick Queen Ready For ‘A Lot Of Wins’ In Rookie Season
- Lamar Jackson Calls Ravens 1st Round Pick Patrick Queen ‘Ray Lewis Jr.’
- Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
- Baltimore Ravens To Raise Money For The Salvation Army During NFL Draft
- ‘We Love To Make Trades’ | Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta Previews NFL Draft
- Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- Interior Offensive Line And Inside Linebacker Are Ravens Clear Needs In NFL Draft Says WJZ’s Mark Viviano
- Read More NFL News From CBSSports.com
Queen, a 6’1″ 227-pound linebacker, played college football at Louisiana State University.
Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.