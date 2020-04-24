



The Baltimore Ravens have selected J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The five-foot-ten, 209-pound running back played college football at Ohio State University.

In a press call Friday night, Dobbins said he’s glad to join the Ravens and play with MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens 2nd pick RB J.K. Dobbins of Ohio St properly geared up in conference call says he didn’t know he’d get a call from Baltimore but says “I hope I can help the rushing kings stay on top.” Ravens set all-time NFL rushing record in 2019 #NFLDraft2020 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/auBQbxVyre — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 25, 2020

“I was definitely surprised,” he said, adding it was a blessing to be on the team.

Dobbins also called the team’s offense last season “explosive” and said it was exciting to watch them.

In 2019, Dobbins became the first running back in Ohio State’s history to break the 2,000-yard mark.

The Ravens traded the 60th pick to the New England Patriots who drafted Josh Uche from Michigan. The Ravens traded picks 60 and 129 for picks 71 and 98.

The #Ravens traded their 2nd pick in the 2nd round to the #Patriots. The #Ravens traded picks 60 and 129 for picks 71 and 98. #NFLDraft2020 #WJZ — Mitch Friedmann (@mafriedtv) April 25, 2020

He joins linebacker Patrick Queen on the roster. The Ravens drafted Queen in the first round of the draft Thursday.

MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE: